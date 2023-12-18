Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Decreases By 11.9%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 255,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. 57,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,030. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,219,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 645,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 148,396 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

