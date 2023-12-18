Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Drops By 8.3%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,147. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,726,454. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 225,614 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth $3,352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 40.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 169,665 shares during the period.

NYSE:CRI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.42. 520,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,190. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

