Short Interest in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Declines By 9.2%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.22. 119,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,931. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $115,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $115,330.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $115,606.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,617 shares of company stock worth $1,197,425. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 247.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

