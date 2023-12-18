Short Interest in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Increases By 6.1%

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 511,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $112.91. 379,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average is $119.74. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $109.19 and a one year high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 8.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 179.2% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.