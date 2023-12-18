Short Interest in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Grows By 9.2%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,070,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 24,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 24.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

Shares of Cinemark stock remained flat at $15.29 on Monday. 354,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,779. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

