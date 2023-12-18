Short Interest in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Drops By 13.2%

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 2.1 %

CNS traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $72.28. 185,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,686. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $78.87.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 452.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after acquiring an additional 526,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 30.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,081,000 after purchasing an additional 380,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after buying an additional 194,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 421.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

