Short Interest in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Decreases By 11.2%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the November 15th total of 7,410,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $11,310,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,586,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,200,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cricut news, Director Jason Makler purchased 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,443.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at $137,793.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $11,310,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,586,303 shares in the company, valued at $118,200,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,325,000 shares of company stock worth $18,464,400. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cricut by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRCT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 308,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.18. Cricut has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

