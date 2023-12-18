Short Interest in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Increases By 6.3%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days.
DermTech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DMTK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 108,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.38.
DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 765.84% and a negative return on equity of 109.82%. On average, analysts predict that DermTech will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.
