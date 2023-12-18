Short Interest in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Increases By 6.3%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days.

DermTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 108,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.38.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 765.84% and a negative return on equity of 109.82%. On average, analysts predict that DermTech will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DermTech

DermTech Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DermTech by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DermTech by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DermTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

