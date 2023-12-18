Short Interest in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Decreases By 12.7%

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,800 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 722,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Draganfly in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DPRO
Institutional Trading of Draganfly
Draganfly Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of DPRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. 269,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 517.52% and a negative return on equity of 335.22%. Analysts forecast that Draganfly will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Draganfly Company Profile
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Draganfly
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.