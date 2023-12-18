Short Interest in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Decreases By 12.7%

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,800 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 722,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Draganfly in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Draganfly by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Draganfly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. 269,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 517.52% and a negative return on equity of 335.22%. Analysts forecast that Draganfly will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

