Short Interest in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Rises By 9.9%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the November 15th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Ducommun by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of DCO opened at $50.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $196.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

