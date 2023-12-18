Short Interest in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Increases By 6.1%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,320,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 11,610,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $53,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,474 shares in the company, valued at $830,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 39,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $228,000.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETWO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 358,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,345. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.93. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.49 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 96.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETWO. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETWO

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.