Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Grows By 5.5%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $118.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,557. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average of $100.84. Entegris has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

