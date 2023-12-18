Short Interest in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Decreases By 8.5%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVAGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 8,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 19.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVA

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In other news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $3,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,348,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enviva by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Stock Performance

Shares of EVA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.12. 568,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,344. The company has a market cap of $83.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Enviva has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Enviva (NYSE:EVAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Enviva had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.81%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.