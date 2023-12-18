Short Interest in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Decreases By 8.5%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 8,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 19.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Get Enviva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVA

Insider Transactions at Enviva

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

In other news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $3,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,348,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enviva by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Stock Performance

Shares of EVA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.12. 568,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,344. The company has a market cap of $83.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Enviva has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Enviva had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.81%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.