Short Interest in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Increases By 5.7%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,020,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 10,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,116,000 after acquiring an additional 886,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,136 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284,116 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.14. 3,920,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,027. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.