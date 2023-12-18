Short Interest in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Declines By 8.9%

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 208,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESQ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $397.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.33%.

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $66,403.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,068.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $47,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,586.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after buying an additional 100,177 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Esquire Financial by 1,043.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,215,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Esquire Financial by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Esquire Financial by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

