Short Interest in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Rises By 6.5%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 423,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Express in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Express

Express Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Express by 13,293.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXPR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 61,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,147. Express has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

