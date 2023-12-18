Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Increases By 9.6%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,300 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 381,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 281,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,419 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 39.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 191,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 130.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,834. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

