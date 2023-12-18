Short Interest in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Grows By 8.8%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Flywire Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 896,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,194. Flywire has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flywire

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,772 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Flywire by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $10,987,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 83.3% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Flywire by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 376,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.