Short Interest in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Grows By 6.6%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,040,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 138,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 43,038,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,610,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,572 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.