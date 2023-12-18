Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Expands By 7.0%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Fossil Group stock remained flat at $1.44 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 775,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fossil Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,979 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 249,119 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Fossil Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,689,562 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fossil Group by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,759 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

