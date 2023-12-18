Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Expands By 7.0%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Fossil Group Price Performance
Shares of Fossil Group stock remained flat at $1.44 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 775,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.08.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
