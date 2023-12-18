Short Interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Drops By 8.8%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUTU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

Futu Stock Down 6.4 %

FUTU traded down $3.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.44. 1,459,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,073. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Futu by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Futu by 42.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

