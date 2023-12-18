Short Interest in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Rises By 8.2%

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GALT

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GALT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 72.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,435,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 163,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.