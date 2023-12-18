Short Interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Drops By 13.2%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of GENI stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,795. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 1.2% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 327,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.6% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 148,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

