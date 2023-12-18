Short Interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Drops By 13.2%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Genius Sports Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of GENI stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,795. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
