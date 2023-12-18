Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Declines By 7.7%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

Shares of GOVXW stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.05. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

geovax labs, inc., (otcqb: govx) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases using our modified vaccinia ankara – virus-like particle (mva-vlp) vaccine platform. our development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against hiv, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (ebola, sudan, marburg, and lassa), and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic hepatitis b infections and cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.