Short Interest in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Declines By 10.4%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 36.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 914,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 15.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

GCT stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,462. GigaCloud Technology has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $612.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

