Short Interest in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Decreases By 10.4%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Insider Activity at GitLab

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,863,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,296.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $26,213,161. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 53.9% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after buying an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.81. 297,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

