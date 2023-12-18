Short Interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Drops By 9.6%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GLBE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after acquiring an additional 280,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 31.0% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,070,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 331,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,388. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $140.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Global-e Online's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

