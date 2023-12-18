Short Interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Drops By 9.6%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GLBE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLBE
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
Global-e Online Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 331,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,388. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global-e Online
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Invest in Esports
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Viper winds up as oil prices sink
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.