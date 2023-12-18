Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Decreases By 11.5%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 121.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.97. 209,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,390. The company has a market cap of $719.30 million, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

