Short Interest in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Decreases By 13.0%

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMED. TheStreet cut shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.11.

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 499,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,352. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

