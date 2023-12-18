Short Interest in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Decreases By 9.8%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 277,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

GOCO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,356. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.29. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.20 million. Analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Vijay Kotte purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 653,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GoHealth by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $2,911,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 352,867 shares during the period.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

