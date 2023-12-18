Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Drops By 8.4%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $57,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOL. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 388,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,490. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $890.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.70. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.37 million.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.