Short Interest in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Increases By 8.2%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 8,420,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Gritstone bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gritstone bio has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 1,359.04% and a negative return on equity of 112.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Gritstone bio from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

Featured Articles

