Short Interest in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Grows By 7.6%

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Grosvenor Capital Management

In other Grosvenor Capital Management news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Grosvenor Capital Management news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, bought 6,327 shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 5.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of GCMG stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.85. 50,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,925. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 77.52% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

