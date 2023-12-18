Short Interest in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Decreases By 8.7%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Currently, 28.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Groupon from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Groupon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRPN

Insider Activity at Groupon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

In related news, CEO Dusan Senkypl acquired 137,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,343,594.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,040,310 shares in the company, valued at $68,572,619.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 170.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Groupon by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 314,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,954. Groupon has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.33. Groupon had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 523.08%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.