Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Decreases By 11.4%

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.12. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
