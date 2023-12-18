Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Decreases By 11.4%

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.12. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.