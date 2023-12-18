Short Interest in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Decreases By 11.0%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 19,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.87. 2,341,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,092,489. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

