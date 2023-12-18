Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Declines By 8.7%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Up 19.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 68.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 42,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. 7,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.50. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

