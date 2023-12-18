Short Interest in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Drops By 12.6%

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Honda Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Honda Motor by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HMC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 621,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. Analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

