Short Interest in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Increases By 7.5%

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 771,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. Wedbush lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

HOPE opened at $11.90 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

