Short Interest in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expands By 6.6%

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,960,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 11,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.71. 1,140,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $47.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 75.34%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

