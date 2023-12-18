Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Grows By 9.2%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 34.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

IMPP opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. Imperial Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54,688 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

