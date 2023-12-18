Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Grows By 9.2%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 34.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance
IMPP opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. Imperial Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.
Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter.
Imperial Petroleum Company Profile
Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
