Short Interest in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Declines By 10.7%

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 11,010,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at $24,941,871.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,941,871.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,036 shares of company stock worth $1,410,841. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 841,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 190,822 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Juniper Networks

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.