Short Interest in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rises By 7.5%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

National Beverage Stock Performance

FIZZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.53. 76,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,686. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.91. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $138,180.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,762.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

