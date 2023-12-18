Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Decreases By 8.8%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 207,424 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 66.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 99,781 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 31,039 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EHI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.27. 33,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,623. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

