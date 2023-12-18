Short Interest in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Grows By 6.3%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Whole Earth Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1,413.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 886.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

FREE traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.34. 55,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $134.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

