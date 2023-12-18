Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 9.3%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.14. Approximately 1,916,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 870,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGML shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,117,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $15,001,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $9,605,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 285,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nucleo Capital LTDA. raised its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 2,796,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 266,298 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

