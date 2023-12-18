Signify Wealth Invests $1.21 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signify Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.28. 1,889,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

