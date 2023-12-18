Signify Wealth Invests $2.40 Million in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ)

Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. TCW Transform Systems ETF comprises about 3.2% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Signify Wealth owned about 2.15% of TCW Transform Systems ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the second quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the fourth quarter worth $276,000.

Shares of BATS:NETZ traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $56.03. 5,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19.

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

