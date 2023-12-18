Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.97

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 3296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $500.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.14% and a negative net margin of 151.43%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,120,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after buying an additional 161,315 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,415,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 121,955 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

