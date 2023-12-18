Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.71. The company had a trading volume of 395,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.22.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

